|
|
John A. Johnson, Jr.
York - John A. "Idie" Johnson, 65, entered into rest Thursday January 16, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Rebecca R. (Banks) Johnson for 27 years.
A visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Friday at Unity Church of God in Christ 121 Ridge Ave. The Celebration of Life memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. at the church with Pastor Darnell Bowman and Reverend David Hicks officiating.
The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.
Mr. Johnson was born April 9, 1954 in York, a son of the late John A., Sr., and Alverta V. (Balls) Johnson. He was a graduate of Williams Penn High School and was employed at Harley Davidson. He was a member of Unity C.O.G.I.C.
John is survived by his wife; children one son Jamar Johnson wife Holly, one daughter Arielle Johnson; two grandchildren Amir Johnson and Aniyah Johnson; preceded in death by grandson Jevon Johnson, brother Douglas Johnson and sister Harriet Jenny Johnson.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020