John A. King IIIGlen Rock - John A. King III, 62, passed away Saturday morning, July 18, 2020 at UPMC Memorial Hospital.Born in Baltimore on March 10, 1958, John was the son of the late John A. King, Jr. and Lillian M. (Lafferty) King of Dallastown. He was a mechanic for McCormick Spice Company.The memorial service will be on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 1pm followed by a celebration of life at the Parkton American Legion, 19520 York Rd, Parkton MD 21120. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, York are assisting with arrangements.In addition to his mother, John is survived by two children, Tyra M. Whitcraft of New Freedom and Zachary J. King of GA; and three grandchildren, Dakota, Larkin and Lyla.