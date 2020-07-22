1/1
John A. King Iii
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John A. King III

Glen Rock - John A. King III, 62, passed away Saturday morning, July 18, 2020 at UPMC Memorial Hospital.

Born in Baltimore on March 10, 1958, John was the son of the late John A. King, Jr. and Lillian M. (Lafferty) King of Dallastown. He was a mechanic for McCormick Spice Company.

The memorial service will be on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 1pm followed by a celebration of life at the Parkton American Legion, 19520 York Rd, Parkton MD 21120. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, York are assisting with arrangements.

In addition to his mother, John is survived by two children, Tyra M. Whitcraft of New Freedom and Zachary J. King of GA; and three grandchildren, Dakota, Larkin and Lyla.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Parkton American Legion
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved