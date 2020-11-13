John A. MarksWrightsville - John A. Marks, 80, of Wrightsville, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, November 10th. He was the beloved husband of Barbara A. (Behrensen) Marks.Mr. Marks was born in York on May 21, 1940 and was the son of the late Luther and Thelma Marks.John proudly served in the United States Navy and was honorable discharged. He worked as a setup man for the Harley Davidson Motorcycle Co. and retired after 37 years of service. John enjoyed fishing and hunting, streets rods and going antiquing. He was a member of the Susquehanna Beneficial Association, the Kreutz Creek Valley VFW, Wrightsville Social Club and the Hawks Club.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three children, Amy Marks, Justine Messinger, and John Marks, Jr.; two stepchildren, Angie Saylor and her husband Terry and Tammy Behrensen; four grandchildren, including his "little stinker" Brianna; eight step-grandchildren and four step-greatgrandchildren. He is also survived by Larry Marks, who was like a son to John; additional nieces and nephews, and his brother, Luther Marks.He was preceded in death by his sisters, June Reiber and Gloria Paules, and his companion dog, Jakey, whom he missed greatly over the years.A graveside service to celebrate John's life will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 21st at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:45 AM.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The York County SPCA, 3159 N Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of arrangements.To share memories with the family please visit