Services
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Riley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John A. Riley


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John A. Riley Obituary
John A. Riley

Rockledge, FL - John A. Riley, 79, of Rockledge, FL, formerly of Glen Rock, died June 26, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of Anna C. (Cosden) Riley.

Funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main Street, Glen Rock, with Rev. Sylvan Capitani officiating. A viewing will be held from 6:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory, to the South York County School District Foundation, (memo for John A. Riley Scholarship Fund) P.O. Box 128, Glen Rock, PA 17327-0128.

Full obituary and condolences may be found at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now