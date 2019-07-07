|
|
John A. Riley
Rockledge, FL - John A. Riley, 79, of Rockledge, FL, formerly of Glen Rock, died June 26, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of Anna C. (Cosden) Riley.
Funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main Street, Glen Rock, with Rev. Sylvan Capitani officiating. A viewing will be held from 6:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory, to the South York County School District Foundation, (memo for John A. Riley Scholarship Fund) P.O. Box 128, Glen Rock, PA 17327-0128.
Full obituary and condolences may be found at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 7, 2019