John A. Sheffer, Jr.
Dallastown - John A. Sheffer, Jr., 91 of Dallastown, passed away at WellSpan York Hospital on Friday, April 12th. He was the beloved husband of the late Martha (VanDyke) Sheffer.
Mr. Sheffer was born in Gettysburg on October 11, 1927 and was the son of the late John A. and Marie (Bentz) Sheffer.
John served in the United States Navy and was a veteran of World War II. He obtained his BS degree in microbiology from Penn State University and his Masters in public health from the University of North Carolina. John took pride of being a graduate of Penn State University and remained a faithful alumnus of the university his entire life. He was a regional sanitarian for the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Resources, retiring after 35 years of service.
He is survived by his son, George Sheffer and his wife Glenda and two daughters, Donna Hammond and Linda Shaffer and her husband Gary. He is also survived by five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
In addition to his wife he was preceded in death by his brother, Dale Sheffer.
A service to honor John's life will be at noon on Thursday, April 18th at The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., 104 W. Main St., Dallastown, with Pastor Lawrence Cunnings officiating. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Thursday and will begin at 11:00 AM until the start of the service. Interment to follow in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
To share condolences please visit
www.eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019