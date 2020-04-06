Services
John A. Swonger


1943 - 2020
John A. Swonger Obituary
John A. Swonger

York - John A. Swonger, age 77, of York, died peacefully at home on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Born in Dallastown on March 29, 1943, he was the son of the late Albert and Mildred (Warner) Swonger. John was the loving husband of Nancy L. (Markey) Swonger, to whom he was married for 56 years.

John was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Jacobus. He was a corrections officer at the York County Prison. John also worked as the deli manager at Nell's Surfine in Spry, and part-time for the Schaad Detective Agency.

In addition to his wife, John is survived by his sons Robert Swonger, and his wife Tammy of York, Michael Swonger of York, his sister Susan Shaffer, and her husband Nevin of North Myrtle Beach, SC, and his grandson James Swonger.

A private graveside service for John will be held at the convenience of the family in Mount Rose Cemetery.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
