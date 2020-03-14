|
John A. Warehime
Hanover - John Alan Warehime, aged 82, passed away on March 11, 2020. He was born on
November 17, 1937 in Hanover, to the late Alan R. and Rosedrey (Rohrbaugh)
Warehime. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Patricia (Mosebrook) Warehime,
their children Jennifer (Warehime) Carter and husband Michael, Jeffrey A.
Warehime and wife Amy, and J. Andrew Warehime and wife Michelle, and seven
grandchildren.
Mr. Warehime graduated from Massanutten Military Academy in Woodstock, Virginia and Penn State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Economics. He was Chairman of the Board of Hanover Foods Corporation since 1990.
Cremation and interment will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406 or St. Mark Lutheran Church, 129 Charles Street, Hanover, PA 17331.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020