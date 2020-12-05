1/
John Albert Eyster
1945 - 2020
John Albert Eyster

Mt. Pleasant, NC - John Albert Eyster, 75, of Mt. Pleasant, NC passed away Sunday November 29, 2020 at Atrium Health- Cabarrus Hospital NC.

A Graveside service was held 2pm, Friday December 4 at Mt. Gilead Lutheran Church Cemetery.

John Was born in Dover Township, Pennsylvania on April 7, 1945 to the late George P. Eyster, Sr. and Fairy Raffensperger Eyster. He worked for Globe Foot Ware for many years as a sales representative. He was a member of Mt. Gilead Lutheran Church. In his younger days he loved to play baseball, so much that he would play for multiple teams during the same season. He will be remembered as a very helpful and honorable man.

He is survived by his companion of many years Karen Bartlett of Mt. Pleasant, NC, Anna Shermeyer, Martin Eyster and Henry Eyster all of York County, PA




MEMORIAL EVENTS
December 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Gordon Funeral Home
