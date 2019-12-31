Services
John Autry Fountain Sr.

John Autry Fountain Sr. Obituary
John Autry Fountain, Sr.

John Autry Fountain, Sr. was born on March 10, 1945 in Evergreen, Alabama. He was born to the late Annie Jay Fountain (of Evergreen, AL) and James Edward Fountain (of Pensacola, FL)

He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Fountain; sister, Mattie Hayden; sister, Janice Marie Fountain; brother, Frank Straughn as well as James Straughn. He leaves behind to cherish his memory brother, James Fountain of Leesburg, FL; brother, Willie J. Fountain; brother, George Fountain (Lorry); brother, Calvin Fountain, all of York, PA; brother, Larry Fountain (Shirley) of Opelika, AL; sister, Lee'Etta Woods (Alfred) of Tavares, FL; sister, Annie Mathews (Herman) of Opalika, AL; 8 sons, Joseph Reed, Michael Slater, Jamie Bolden, Kai Bolden, John Fountain, Jr., Levar Fountain, Kevin Fountain and Timothy Fountain; 2 daughters, Caren Fountain and Sheena Fountain, all of whom reside in York, PA, that he had with his previous wife and friend Marcia Fountain; 1 stepson, Author Slater and 3 stepdaughters, Teresa Slater, Tracey Slater and Stacey Slater all whom belong to his current/late wife, Mary. But he loved them all the same. He also left behind 46 grandchildren and 3 great grands. Along with a host of nieces nephews, cousins, great cousins and sorrowing friends.

A Service will be held in John's memory on January 4th at 1:30 PM at the Seventh Day Adventist church of York address 2220 Roosevelt ave York, PA.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
