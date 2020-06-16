John B. Borsa



York - John B. Borsa, 90, entered into rest Monday, June 15, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the loving husband of Wanda T. Sanders Borsa, and the late Alma M. (Hildebrand) Borsa.



John was born February 25,1930 in York, one of six children of the late Dominic and Judith (Zancanaro) Borsa. He was a retired master plumber, owning his own business "John B. Borsa Plumbing and Heating".



John was a member and long-time vice president of the Jacobus Beagle Club, York/Adams Beagle Club, and the National Beagle Club of America. He also served as a representative of the Beagle Advisory Board of the American Kennel Club. John loved the outdoors and hunting, and was a founding member of Sand Run Hunting Camp. He was a devout member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.



In addition to his wife, John is survived by his two biological daughters Cindy Merrick and husband Steve of York; and Kimberly Rutt of Ephrata; one step-daughter Kelly Karpulk and husband Kris of York; six grandchildren Jennifer Tiedebohl (Scott), Anne Rush (Kyle), John Rutt (Dallace), Rebecca Rutt (Jeff), Joseph Rutt (Mary), Hunter Karpulk; five great-grandchildren Addison Stump, Lucas Tiedebohl, Oliver and Lydia Rush, and Cheyenne Rutt; sister Marie Shuman, brother Paul Borsa, and numerous nieces and nephews and loving extended family.



A viewing will be held from 9-11am Friday June 19,2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 309 S. George Street York. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11am at the church with Rev. John Kuchinski as celebrant. Burial will follow at Mt. Rose Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory inc., East York is assisting with arrangements.



Memorial contributions may be made to St Mary's Catholic Church of York.









