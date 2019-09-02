Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Hanover Church of the Brethren
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Hanover Church of the Brethren
601 Wilson Ave,
Hanover, PA
View Map
1933 - 2019
John C. Berwager

East Berlin - John Clinton Berwager, 85, died Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Country Meadows Nursing Home, York. He was the husband of Yvonne "Bonnie" (Crisamore) Berwager, his wife of 57 years, whom he married August 4, 1962.

John was born November 20, 1933 in Hanover, the son of the late Clair J. and Nettie I. (Grim) Berwager.

John was a 1951 graduate of New Oxford High School, a member of Hanover Church of The Brethren, and a life member of Camp Eder near Fairfield. John was an entrepreneur, owning his own trucking business for 17 years, and he built a restaurant and boat marina at Lake Meade which he operated for 32 years. John served on the Lake Meade Board of Directors and various committees, and was a life member and co-founder of the Lake Meade Fire and Rescue in the early 70's. John served as a past President and Vice-President of Mason and Dixon Investment Club for a number of years, and was co-founder of "Circle H" Investment Club of Hanover, in which he had also served as President and Vice President for a number of years.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 11:30 AM, at Hanover Church of the Brethren, 601 Wilson Ave, Hanover, with Pastor Geraldine Godfrey officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. A visitation will be held at the church from 10:30 AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hanover Church of the Brethren. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St. East Berlin, is in charge of the arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 2, 2019
