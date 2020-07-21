1/2
John C. Glatfelter, Jr.
1941 - 2020
John Charles Glatfelter, Jr, 79, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, July 18, 2020. He was the husband of Linda J. (Dressel) Glatfelter with whom he had celebrated 61 yrs of marriage on January 31, 2020.
John was born April 4, 1941 in Lancaster, PA, son of the late John C. Glatfelter, Sr. and Charlotte J. (Eyster) Glatfelter. John was a 1959 graduate of William Penn HS. He was employed by Caterpillar Inc. as a maintenance supervisor and eventually retired after 30 years of service. John was a member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church. He was a member of the York Corvette Club, the Cumberland Valley Corvette Club, the Masonic Lodge and the Tall Cedars Clown Unit. John loved entering Corvette shows, vacationing in Myrtle Beach and entering parades with his clown unit. In his later years he and his wife did a lot of traveling and took trips to China, Hawaii, Germany and Russia and he always enjoyed spending whatever time he could with his grandchildren. Johns greatest love was his family:
He is survived by two sons, Ronald L. Glatfelter and Michael S. Glatfelter; a daughter, Lori S. Falci and her husband, Joseph, all of York; four grandchildren, Joseph P. Falci and his wife, Amanda, Peter J. Falci, Madison J. Glatfelter and Adam J. Glatfelter; and a great-granddaughter, Vienna G. Falci. John is also survived by a sister, Celinda J. Stewart of York and several nieces. He was predeceased by his sister, Cathy J. VanLoon and his granddaughter, Gabriella J. Falci.
The family will hold a private funeral service with Pastor Kevin Shively officiating. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. is assisting with arrangements.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Four Diamonds Fund at Penn State Hershey Children's Hospital, 90 Hope Drive, A120, P.O. Box 852, Hershey, PA 17033-0852

Published in York Daily Record on Jul. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 21, 2020
To Linda and family, John was a dear friend from 7th grade to present.We have a lot of fond memories of the good times we had with him and his family. love and sympathy, Pat and Bill Helfrich
william a helfrich
Friend
July 21, 2020
To the family of John Glatfelter, from the York High Class of '59, our deepest sympathy. John was a treasured member of our class and will be remembered always! Our condolences to classmate Linda and the family.
Gwen Ferree Wise
Classmate
July 21, 2020
Loved and missed by many as he touched so many hearts. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Deepest sympathy.
Tom and Melissa Few
Family
July 21, 2020
O SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS. YOU ARE IN MY PRAYERS.
Bonnie Cacciola
