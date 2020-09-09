1/1
John C. Holloway
John C. Holloway

Timonium, MD - John C. Holloway, 96, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Born in Maryland Line, MD, he was the son of the late Thomas and Sarah Ellen (Jones) Holloway.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his lifetime friend Earl E. Shiloh, Jr. and siblings, Ruth A. Schuman, Cora Jones, Milford, Clyde, Vernon, and Kenneth Holloway and Chauncey Jones.

He leaves to cherish his memory, many nieces and nephews.

John was a United States Army Veteran and worked for Chessie Railroad Systems for 33 years. He was an Amateur Ballroom Dancer, finding joy in dance competitively, having achieved many titles during his amateur career. He also enjoyed reading, playing piano and teaching piano lessons for many years.

Graveside Services will be on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 1:00PM from Methodist Protestant Cemetery with Pastor Don Holloway officiating. All guests in attendance will be required to wear face masks, and practice social distancing.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Maryland Line United Methodist Church; 21500 York Rd., Freeland, MD 21053.






Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
