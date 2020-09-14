John C. Kendig
Dover - John C. "Jack" Kendig, 77, entered into rest at 7:49 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at his home. He was the fiancé of Shirley E. Crone of Dover.
Born October 6, 1942 in Lancaster, he was one of four children to the late Roland and Esther (Whitman) Kendig. He was a brother of Donna Ury, Diane E. Ubertaccio and Jerrold R. Kendig.
Jack was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during the Vietnam War.
He had worked as a machine operator for Motter Printing Press Co. and most recently worked part-time for Winters Performance.
Jack was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church of Greater York in Dover and the USS Constitution, that of which he served on during the Vietnam War. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed woodworking.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a service to celebrate Jack's life at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Lighthouse Baptist Church of Greater York, 5005 Carlisle Rd., Dover, where veteran's honors will be presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. Officiating will be his pastor, the Rev. Dr. Sterling Walsh Jr. Emig Funeral Home, Dover is serving his family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
