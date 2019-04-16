|
|
John C. McCleary
York - John C. McCleary, 68, entered into rest Sunday April 14, 2019 at Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Christine B. (Brown) McCleary for 48 years.
A visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at Guinston Presbyterian Church EPC, 14130 Guinston Forge Rd., Airville. The memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. Dr. David R. Moore officiating. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.
Mr. McCleary was born July 4, 1950 in Woodbine, a son of the late Chester F. and Sallee J. (Thompson) McCleary. He had attended York Vo Tech School. He was a member of Starview Sportsmans Club.
John is survived by his wife; children Jill R. Keeney and her husband Mitch, and Brian P. McCleary and his wife Holly A.; grandchildren Mackenzie and Brooks Keeney, and Wyatt and Garrett McCleary; and a sister Kay Baldwin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kennard-Dale Football Boosters, 377 Main Street Fawn Grove, PA 17321; or to Guinston Building Fund, 14130 Guinston Forge Rd., Airville, PA 17302.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2019