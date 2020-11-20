John D. B. Elliott
Denver, CO - John D. B. Elliott, 51, passed away in Denver, Colorado on November 11, 2020.
He graduated from York Suburban High School and earned a B.A. Degree in history and political science from Penn State University in 1991.
He joined the Houston, TX, corps of Teach for America (TFA), serving as a kindergarten and sixth grade teacher. John met his life partner, Mary Therese Anstey (also TFA), in Napoleonville, LA. They lived in Glasgow, Scotland, and Melbourne, Australia, where John served as Professional Services Director for a joint venture between TeleTech and Ford Motor Company, and returned to Denver in 2004. John owned several successful bars in Denver, becoming a well-known figure in the entertainment and music scenes. He also devoted his tremendous energy and passion to numerous charitable and non-profit organizations including the Denver Gaels, Rocky Mountain Feline Rescue, Punk Rock Saves Lives, Youth on Record, and numerous veteran's organizations. As the Denver Post reported, if you needed anything, John dropped everything.
He is survived by Anstey, his mother Barbara Elliott, a house full of rescue cats, and too many friends to calculate. He was predeceased by a sister Amy Elliott in 1992, and his grandparents Clair and Mary Buchart.
Services will be held at a later time.
Team members at his current bar have set up a GoFundMe account to help defray medical costs (https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-john-elliott
).
