Services
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
12:30 PM
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Indiantown Gap Road
Annville, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for John Heidler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John D. Heidler


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John D. Heidler Obituary
John D. Heidler

Dover - John D. Heidler, 70, passed away August 4, 2019 at his residence. He was the former husband of Charmaine Eckert for 38 years.

He was born March 18, 1949 in York. The son of the late Elwood and Elizabeth (Buller) Heidler.

John attended Red Lion High School. He joined the US Army, serving two tours of duty during the Vietnam War and having 8 1/2 years of active service, then entered the National Guard finishing out his 20 years of service to our country. He worked as a mechanic and machinist for Engle Co. He was a member of the VFW.

The graveside services with military honors will be Monday August 12, 2019 at 12:30pm at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Indiantown Gap Road, Annville, PA 17003. Those attending should meet at the office of the cemetery by 12:15pm.

John is survived by two daughters LaDonna Denton and her husband Lonnie, Jr. of Airville and Deedra Moore and her husband David of Dallastown, six grandchildren, three step grandchildren and two great grandchildren, two nephews and a niece.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the of Pennsylvania 3001 Gettysburg Rd. Camp Hill, PA 17011 or to a Veterans Organization of your choice in John's name.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.