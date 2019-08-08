|
John D. Heidler
Dover - John D. Heidler, 70, passed away August 4, 2019 at his residence. He was the former husband of Charmaine Eckert for 38 years.
He was born March 18, 1949 in York. The son of the late Elwood and Elizabeth (Buller) Heidler.
John attended Red Lion High School. He joined the US Army, serving two tours of duty during the Vietnam War and having 8 1/2 years of active service, then entered the National Guard finishing out his 20 years of service to our country. He worked as a mechanic and machinist for Engle Co. He was a member of the VFW.
The graveside services with military honors will be Monday August 12, 2019 at 12:30pm at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Indiantown Gap Road, Annville, PA 17003. Those attending should meet at the office of the cemetery by 12:15pm.
John is survived by two daughters LaDonna Denton and her husband Lonnie, Jr. of Airville and Deedra Moore and her husband David of Dallastown, six grandchildren, three step grandchildren and two great grandchildren, two nephews and a niece.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the of Pennsylvania 3001 Gettysburg Rd. Camp Hill, PA 17011 or to a Veterans Organization of your choice in John's name.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 8, 2019