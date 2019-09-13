Services
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-0053
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Salem Lutheran Church
99 York Road
Jacobus, PA
John D. McHenry


1933 - 2019
John D. McHenry Obituary
John D. McHenry

Jacobus - John D. McHenry, age 86, of Jacobus, died at 7:13 AM Thursday, September 12, 2019 at his residence. He was the husband of Karen E. (Ely) McHenry.

Born May 30, 1933 in Berwick, he was a son of the late Arthur G. and Margaret (Doty) McHenry. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War, and earned his Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Arts Education from Millersville State Teacher's College, and Master's Degree from Indiana University Bloomington. He began his teaching career at Donegal High School, where he taught for seven years, and retired from York City Schools in 1986 after 32 years of teaching. He was a member of Salem Lutheran Church, the Pennsylvania State Education Association, Fort Ricketts VFW Post #8317 in Benton, and the American Legion.

In addition to his wife, Mr. McHenry is survived by two sons, Robert W. McHenry, and his wife Gina of Jacobus, and John C. McHenry, and his wife Kristi of San Antonio, Texas; a daughter, Laura A. Frable, and her husband Dale of Huddleston, Virginia; eight grandchildren, Brittany Hamlin, and her husband Brandon, Tyler Frable, and his wife Jessica, Devan Peterson, and her husband James, Kyle McHenry, and his wife Kelsey Anne, Kelsey Goff, and her husband Ephraim, Sophia McHenry, Isabella McHenry, and Amelia McHenry; nine great grandchildren, Nathan and Ellieahna Hamlin, Katie and Elyse Frable, Dallin, Eli, and Ava Peterson, Audrey McHenry, and Charlie Goff; two sisters, Nancy DePaul of Florida and Helen Manning of Sayre; and extended family, Robert Bierman, and Michelle and Damien Lynch, and their sons Liam and Keenan. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Arthur and Lowery McHenry.

Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 AM Monday, September 16, 2019 at Salem Lutheran Church, 99 York Road, Jacobus, with his Pastor, The Rev. Tina Minnich, officiating. Military rites will be presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. A reception with the family will immediately follow the service. Burial will be private. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Salem Lutheran Church, 99 York Road, Jacobus, PA 17407 or to Memorial White Rose Home Health and Hospice, 1412 Sixth Avenue, York, PA 17403.

KuhnerAssociates.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 13, 2019
