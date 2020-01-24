|
John D. Phillips, Sr.
York - John David Phillips, Sr, 53, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 at WellSpan York Hospital after a brief battle with cancer. He was the husband of Nina I. (Stine) Phillips, sharing over 33 years together.
Born in Columbia on August 12, 1966, John was the son of the late John H. Phillips and Wanda L. (Sullivan) Penn of York. He served honorably in the U.S. Army. He was an area leader with Johnson Controls for 28 years, and his memberships included the Prince Athletic Association and the Girard Club.
The celebration of life service will be 4 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, 902 Mount Rose Ave, York with Pastor, Phil Covert officiating. Viewing will be from 2 to 4 p.m. prior to service. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
In addition to his wife and mother, Mr. Phillips is survived by his son, John D. Phillips, Jr.; his daughter, Kayla Singleton and husband, Mark all of York; stepdaughter, Amy Smith and husband, Jeremy; stepson, Daniel Burns, Jr. all of York; 12 grandchildren; one sister, Wanda Phillips of York; two brothers, Mark Phillips and wife, Caryn of Dover and John H. Phillips, Jr. of York and numerous nieces and nephews, sharing a special bond with his nephew John R. Phillips.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Patient Help Fund c/o York Cancer Center, 25 Monument Rd, Suite 194, York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020