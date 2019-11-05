|
John David Bryson
Dallastown -
John David Bryson, age 55 of Dallastown, PA died at his home on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.
He was born in Baltimore, MD a son of the late John Yanke and Patricia Carol (McKee) Bryson.
A journeyman electrician, he was employed for thirty five years and was currently a longtime employee of Benfield Electric Co., Inc. in Dallastown. John enjoyed fishing and spending time with his many friends.
He is survived by one sister, Mary B. Depew and her husband, Garland of York. Mary described John as her beloved brother. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 10 at 4:30 p.m. at the Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 109 E. Main St., Dallastown with Pastor Roger Mentzer officiating. For directions or to send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019