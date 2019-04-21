|
|
John David Truett
York - John David Truett, 58, passed into his Heavenly realm on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Genesis Gettysburg Center after a courageous three-year battle with non-alcoholic cirrhosis of the liver.
Born in York on December 20, 1960, John was the son of Jack R. and the late Betty J. Truett. He graduated with the York Vo-Tech class of 1978 and later pursued and received his Associates Degree in Business. He served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a devoted Christian. He was a loyal son to his parents.
In addition to his father, John is survived by his siblings: Jack R. Truett, Jr., Mary Jane Arnold, and Janice E. Stitt (husband, John). His sister, Gloria J. Hollerbush, preceded him in death on January 18, 2019. He is survived by several nieces and nephews.
All arrangements will be private.
Because of John's love of animals (especially cats), please consider a contribution to Animal Rescue, Inc. (a sanctuary for life), P.O. Box 35, Maryland Line, MD 21105-0035.
THANKS BE TO GOD for the faithful and untiring care and support provided to John by his father and sister, Janice, and the professional caregivers at the Genesis Gettysburg Center.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2000 W. Market St. York, PA 17404.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019