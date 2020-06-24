John "Kip" Dwight Cooper



Of Murrysville, formerly of Plum, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Wrightsville, PA, on May 29, 1955, he was the son of the late John H. and Mary L. (Reisinger) Cooper. Kip graduated from Eastern York High School in 1973, where he excelled in soccer, baseball, and basketball, earning nine letters and being a starter his sophomore through senior years. He went on to obtain a Bachelor of Arts degree in accounting from Grove City College in 1977. He spent many years in construction accounting, retiring from Fazio Mechanical Services, Inc., as vice president of finance in February 2015. He was married to the love of his life, Kathleen Ann (Gula), in September 1976, and the two spent 43 wonderful years being best friends. They enjoyed traveling together and being together with friends. He was preceded in death by a brother, Edward L. Cooper. He is survived by a son, Jason E. Cooper, and his two children Zachary E. and Samantha A., and daughter, Dr. Kristen M. (Brendan) Hanley, and their three children Madeleine R., Lily G., and Naomie V. He is also survived by many brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews. He always enjoyed the camaraderie with (and good-natured ribbing from) his golf buddies and looked forward to his weekly league matches. You could also find him seated at the local watering hole, making friends with anyone he met. He impacted the lives of so many and will be greatly missed. Friends received Friday, 2-4 & 7-9pm at Soxman Funeral Homes, Ltd./ Roth Chapel, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills, where a Funeral Ceremony will be held Saturday, 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to any one of the three causes that Kip gave generously to each year: Toys for Tots, Masonic Village, 1000 Masonic Dr, Sewickley, PA 15143, or Grove City College, 100 Campus Drive Grove City, PA 16127.









