John E. Chenoweth Jr.
York - John E. Chenoweth Jr., 94, of York, sailed to his heavenly port on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Surviving is his loving wife of 42 years M. Louise (Lefever) Chenoweth.
Born September 18, 1925, in Warriors Mark, he was a son of the late John E., Sr., and Mildred (Harpster) Chenoweth.
Like many young men of the time, John felt the call of duty and left school early to join the military. A true American hero, John served his country proudly in the US Navy aboard the USS Canberra during World War II and later retired as a Staff Sargent from the US Air Force. In 26 years, his military career took him all over the world while accruing11 medals including one silver and two bronze stars. He was the definition of a military man who served the nation that he loved so dearly. His patriotism was a way of life, demonstrated by following the flag code every day and setting an example for his children and grandchildren. He was a Life Member of the American Legion Post 520 Alexandria and the USS Canberra Historian for over 40 years.
Following his military career, John was employed by Penn State Hershey Medical Center. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church.
John enjoyed many hobbies from anything to do with military history, traveling to Ship's Reunions, collecting memorabilia, and being outdoors. Such things like working in his garden, raising animals, and trapping squirrels and releasing them in Pinchot Park were among his favorites. He made outstanding horseradish, chicken on the grill and homemade wine. John was an avid Penn State Football and Joe Paterno fan. He loved to read, mow grass, hammer hard shell crabs and salute a cold one with those he knew and loved. Above all, John was a devoted husband to his bride, and a family man who adored the youngest generation of his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife are four children; Mary Anna Chenoweth of Lewistown, Deb Anderson (Barry) of Dover, Janet Setzer (Doug) of York and James Becker (Susan) of Red Lion; eight grandchildren, Shad Altland (Sarah) of York, Jeremiah Altland (Allison) of West York, Nick Anderson (Lily) of York, Eric Anderson (Sabrina) of Dover, Nicole Ludwig (Mike) of Red Lion, Sarah Kieser (Bill) of Williamsport, Lauren Dreisbach (Nick) of Windsor and Grant Becker (Rachel) of York; 11 great-grandchildren; Elijah, Pence, Jonas, Haydn, Pippy, Owin, Lincoln, London, Norah, Rosalyn, and Zoey; several nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law and many extended family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by two sisters, Doris Burger and Marylin McClellen, and two brothers, Robert and Richard Chenoweth.
A memorial service to honor the life of John will be announced at a later date due the current health concerns across our country.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in John's name to LifePath Christian Ministries, 367 W. Market St. York, PA 17401 or a local food bank of one's choice.
A heartfelt thanks to his granddaughter-in-law Sabrina for the compassionate care she provided to John.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020