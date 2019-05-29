Services
Mt Zion Lutheran Church
2164 Mount Zion Rd
York, PA 17406
Viewing
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion Lutheran Church
2164 Mount Zion Road
York, PA
View Map
John E. Knapp


John E. Knapp
John E. Knapp Obituary
John E. Knapp

York - John E. Knapp, age 74, of York, PA was received by his Lord on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 6:05pm. Born in Hagerstown, MD on September 28, 1944, he was the son of Frederick R. III and Marie J. (Lindsay) Knapp. He was the husband of Bonnie L. (Rollman) Knapp, married in St. Thomas and celebrating nearly 16 years of marriage. One of four siblings, John was preceded in death by brother Frederick R. Knapp IV, sister Judith M. Koontz, and nephew Ronald E. Dibert Sr. John was also preceded by son Jason A. Knapp, now reunited in the arms of his Lord. John lived a life founded in family, country and religion as witnessed by all those around him. A life member of the 11th Armored Cavalry Veterans of Vietnam and Cambodia, he served 3 tours in Vietnam. He was also a life member of the VFW, a member of the American Legion, The Izaak Walton League of America, the York Lodge and the Norther Masonic Jurisdiction, USA. He proudly served as Yard Master for decades working for Western Union Railroad and CSX. Graduating from North Hagerstown High School in 1962, John is survived by his sister, Peggy (Knapp) Dibert and husband Gene Dibert of Hagerstown, MD, children, Chris and Kelly Jones, Tim Jones, Carl and Cyndi Jones, and Heather (Jones) and Mike Billman. A loving and selfless grandfather of 10 grandchildren, John was also blessed recently with the birth of his first great grandchild. No matter the topic, whether politics, how to mow the grass or being first in line for food, John was a passionate and dedicated soul. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11:00am at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 2164 Mount Zion Road, York, PA 17406 with the Rev. Brian McClinton officiating. Interment will follow at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, York, PA. With military honors by the York County Veteran Honor Guard. Viewing for friends and family will be from 10:00am to 11:00am, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in John's honor.

The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. York, PA is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 29, 2019
