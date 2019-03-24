John E. Smith



Manchester Twp. - John E. Smith, age 77, of Manchester Township, York, died at 7:20 AM Saturday, March 23, 2019, at his residence. He was the husband of June E. (Shearer) Smith.



Born September 1, 1941 in York, a son of the late Charles R. and Evelyn I. (Stonesifer) Smith, he was retired from BMY in York. He was a member of the 9th Ward Republican and was a former member of Shiloh American Legion and the Rooster Social Club.



In addition to his wife of 28 years, Mr. Smith is survived by a son, William R. Smith, Sr., and his wife Angie, of Wrightsville; two grandchildren, Joseph Smith, and his wife Ellisa, and William R. Smith, Jr., and his wife Brittney; a great grand daughter, Orion; one brother, Richard Smith, of Brogue; four sisters, Judy Mowery, and her husband Charlie, of York, Juanita Rose Miller, of Red Lion, Mary Smith, of York, and Darlene Gibbs, and her husband Jim, of Frederick, Maryland; two sisters-in- law, Sharon Smith, of Dover, and Peggy Smith, of York; and a former brother-in-law, Glenn Garrett, of Florida. He was also preceded in death by a son, John A. "Jack" Smith; four brothers, William Smith, Joseph Smith, Charles Smith, and Wayne Smith; and two sisters, Delores Garrett and Sandra Dorsey.



Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with The Rev. Glenn Miller officiating. Viewings will be 6-8:00 PM Tuesday and 1-2:00 PM Wednesday. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation - Central Pennsylvania Chapter, 1600 Corporate Circle Suite 103, Harrisburg PA 17110.



KuhnerAssociates.com Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary