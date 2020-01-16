|
John E. Snyder, Jr.
Wrightsville - John Everett "Johnny" Snyder, Jr., 73, died on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Nora Jane (Oross) Snyder, to whom he was married for 35 years.
Services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.
Born on October 14, 1946 in Chanceford Twp., he was a son of the late John E. and Ruth Mae (Kohler) Snyder. Sr. Johnny was the owner and operator of Snyder's Auto Service for over 45 years.
Mr. Snyder served our country in the U.S. Army for two years during the Vietnam War. Johnny enjoyed car racing, hunting and fishing, especially spending time at the river and his hunting camp. His favorite passion was his 1964 fire engine red Ford Fairlane. He was a former Fire Chief for Craley Fire Dept. and a member of several Veteran organizations. Johnny was a strong patriarch who loved spending time with his family.
Along with his wife, Nora, John is survived by their daughter, Tina M. Sminkey and her husband, Christopher of Brogue; two brothers, Harold Snyder and his wife, Zola of East Waterford and Clarence W. "Bill" Snyder and his wife, Theresa of Wrightsville; three sisters, Joanne Keener of Wrightsville, Brenda Howard of Wrightsville, Lori Groupe and her husband, Geoffrey of Wrightsville; brother in law, Carl Oross of Etters; two extended sons, Carl Coeyman of Red Lion and Gary Olphin of Craley; numerous nieces and nephews who loved him dearly; and dogs Emmy Rae who is in heaven with him now and Emma Rose, his surviving companion. He was preceded in death by his sister, Diane Leiphart.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lebanon VA Medical Center, 1700 South Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042 or a favorite animal rescue shelter of your choice.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020