John Edgar Baker
Delta - It is with deepest sorrow that we announce the death of John Edgar Baker, who was 90 yrs. He passed away in the early morning hours on Sunday, May 26, 2019. He was a very loving, devoted and caring husband to Dorothy (Webb) Baker for 60 years, until she preceded him in death in 2010, especially in the last years of her life with her failing health. John was born in Pylesville, MD on September 30, 1928; he was the son of the late Walter and Catherine (Martin) Baker.
John worked at Edgewood Arsenal/Aberdeen Proving Ground as a professional firefighter for 30 years where he had many great friends. He was a patriotic American who loved his country and joined the Army (1946-1948) post World War II enlisting on his 18th birthday. John was a long standing member of Stewartstown Legion Post #455 and the former John S. Murphy VFW Post 7130 of Delta. He and his late wife loved their many visits to Ocean City MD and walking the boardwalk. He shares a brick at the Firefighters Memorial on the Ocean City boardwalk with his grandson, Jason Lloyd, a Harrisburg City fireman. They also loved their days spent at Muddy Run Park. At their Main Street home, people always waved and beeped their horn on summer days as he sat on his front porch. His family was everything to him.
He was survived by his 2 daughters and their spouses: Patricia (Baker) Shearer and husband Bob of Langhorne Pa and Diane (Baker) Lloyd and husband Bob of Fawn Grove Pa; 4 grandchildren, Mark Shearer(Jennifer), Jason Lloyd (Jessica), Taran (Shearer) Samhammer (Ryan) and Kristy (Lloyd) Kulp (Rob). He also had 8 great grandchildren: Tyler Lloyd, Avary Shearer, Reily Lloyd, Emalyn Kulp, Dylana Shearer, Robert Kulp, Logan Samhammer and Rielyn Samhammer. John was preceded in death by his brother, Franklin Baker and sister, Elizabeth (Betty) Baker Taylor.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made to any veteran organization of your choice in his memory. Harkins Funeral Home have been trusted with his arrangements. For directions and/or to send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 29, 2019