Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
John Everard Obituary
John Everard

York - John Everard, 94, of West Manchester Twp. died Friday, March 29, 2019 at York Hospital.

Viewing will be from 6-8:00 pm, Thursday at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 1551 Kenneth Rd., York. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, April 5 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 219 S. Beaver St., York. Father Keith Carroll will officiate. Burial with military honors by the York County Veterans Guard will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery.

Mr. Everard was born August 25, 1924, in Kansas City, Kansas. He served in the US Army during World War II participating in the Normandy Beach Invasion. After the Army, he had many different jobs including firefighter, surveyor, and a chemistry lab technician before becoming a professional dance instructor for several Arthur Murray Dance Studios ending in Pittsburgh, PA where he met his wife Kitty. Continuing his federal service, he worked for the post office before being transferred to York with the US Department of Agriculture as a Federal Food Inspector. He retired after more than 22 years of federal service. Following retirement, he became a Licensed Gettysburg Battlefield Tour Guide for 20 years. He was a faithful member of St Patrick's Catholic Church.

In addition to his loving wife Kitty for over 52 years, he leaves his two daughters, Roberta McDanel and Rebecca Everard, both of York; his two grandsons, Shane and Brendan McDanel; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Alexis McDanel; his brother, Richard; and his four sisters, Mary Ellen, Martha, Theresa, and Betty.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Association of Licensed Battlefield Guides, PO Box 4152, Gettysburg, PA 17325.

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2019
