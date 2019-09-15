|
Rev. John F. Allen, Sr.
York - Rev. John F. Allen was received into the Church Triumphant on September 11, 2019.
John was born on January 23, 1929 in Tehuacana, Texas to the late Patrick and Montie Allen. John was also preceded in death by his sister, Hallie Rymal.
John graduated from Refugio High School. He received a B.A. degree from Texas Wesleyan University and a Master of Divinity from Perkins School of Theology-SMU. John was ordained in June 1953 as an Elder in the United Methodist Church. John served churches in the Texas Conferences until he retired in 1997. John later moved to Pennsylvania where he served a Druck Valley United Methodist congregation in York, Pennsylvania.
John is survived by his wife, Loretta Romano Allen, his son John Allen Jr., his daughter Patrece Norman and her husband Neil Norman. John is also survived by his grandson, John Allen III and his wife Melanie, granddaughter, Kaley Sheer and her husband Alex. He is also survived by grandson, Chris Norman and his wife Lani and granddaughter Erin Stone and her husband Preston Stone. John is also survived by 7 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Druck Valley United Methodist Church, 4481 Druck Valley Road, York, with the Rev. Dr. Charlie Salisbury officiating. A memorial will also be held later in October in Carrollton, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Druck Valley United Methodist Church, 4481 Druck Valley Road, York, PA 17406.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 2000 W. Market St., York, PA 17404.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019