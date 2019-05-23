|
John F. Lesh
York - John F. Lesh, 86, of York passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019. He was the husband of Doris B. Lesh for 63 years. John was born in Wind Gap, PA on December 18, 1932. He was the youngest of seven children to the late Layton O. and Laura (Kemmerer) Lesh.
John was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in York and the Victory Athletic Association. He was involved with The Knights of Columbus and The Freemasons organizations. He was a founding member and past-president of the Central PA chapter of the WBCCI, the international Airstream Club where he and Doris made lifelong friends. John was an active volunteer. He was a regular blood donor, volunteered at the Catholic Food Pantry and was a driver for Meals on Wheels as well as being a bingo volunteer at St. Joseph's for many years. John enjoyed music and was part of the TR Singing Men and most recently the choir at Country Meadows, Leader Heights.
John worked at Caterpillar for 36 years and owned his part time Electrical Business for 30 years. After retiring he and Doris became snowbirds and spent their winters enjoying friends and fellowship at Travelers Rest in Dade City, FL for 25 years.
A Memorial Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 2935 Kingston Rd. with the Rev. Steven Fernandes as the celebrant. Visitation will be held from 9:30 - 11:00 at the church. Burial will be private in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
In addition to his wife, John is also survived by a son; J. Michael Lesh, and wife Lorrie, of Lewisburg, PA, and two daughters, M. Susan Lesh and partner Pat Boluk, of Springfield, VA, and Cynthia Kemmerly and husband John, of York. He is survived by five grandchildren, Shawn, Kyle, Elizabeth, Rebekah and Sarrah; and by four great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Misericordia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 998 S. Russell St. York, PA 17402.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 23, 2019