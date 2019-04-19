|
|
John F. Stoner
MANCHESTER - John F. Stoner
MANCHESTER - John F. Stoner, 81, of Manchester, passed away at 8:24 PM, Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Colonial Manor Nursing Home in York. He was the husband of the late Phyllis R. (Snelbaker) Stoner who died on August 2, 2015.
Mr. Stoner was born July 3, 1937, in York County and was the son of the late John and Myrtle (Rode) Stoner.
He was employed by the railroad for 41 and half years and retired in 1999, from Norfolk Southern. He was a member of the New Cumberland V.F.W. Post 7415 and was a Mason for many years.
Mr. Stoner is survived by his sons, Mark Stoner and his wife Stephanie of Manchester, Bradley Stoner and his companion Kathy Steiner of Goldsboro; his daughters, Teresa Orr and her husband Brian of Manchester, Norma Mellott and her husband Don of Spring Grove; 6 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Jay Stoner and his brother, Donald Stoner.
The service and burial for Mr. Stoner will be private. Burial will be in Paddletown Cemetey in Etters, PA. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, 1426 North 3rd Street, Suite 220, Harrisburg, PA 17102.
To share memories of Mr. Stoner please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2019