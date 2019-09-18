|
|
John Freddie Tyson
- - John Freddie Tyson passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Bruce McCandless Veterans Nursing Home, Florence, Colorado at the age of 76.
John was born on January 10, 1943 in York, Pennsylvania to John and Vernetta (Grove) Tyson. He was a 1960 graduate of Red Lion Area Senior High School and received his degree in Physics from Lebanon Valley College. John played baseball both in college and in the Susquehanna League (Felton). Upon graduation, he entered the United States Air Force. He rose to the rank of Captain, and from there he worked for Lockheed Martin for 27 years. On July 1, 1967, he married Joan McCoy.
John enjoyed working in his garage on less fortunate cars and woodworking. He also enjoyed golf and skiing. John was known to lend a hand to any neighbor or coworker who needed help.
John is survived by his wife; his three children, Jeremy (Lisa), Christopher (Rebecca), Jennifer (Keith); three grandchildren, Zachary, Tyler, Mallory; aunt, Arlene Warner; along with numerous cousins who share many happy memories of fun times at the family farm.
John's wishes were to be cremated and scattered at the top of Copper Mountain Ski Resort, Colorado.
Graveside service, Fort Logan National Cemetery, 10:30 AM Friday, September 27, 2019.
Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 18, 2019