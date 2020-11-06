John G. McDonald, Jr.Stewartstown - John G. McDonald, Jr., 83, of Stewartstown passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at his residence. He was the loving husband of Georgiana (Waggner) McDonald to whom he was married 60 years.Born in Baltimore, he was a son of the late John G. McDonald, Sr. and Marie (Lang) McDonald. John graduated from the University of Baltimore with a Bachelor of Science degree and worked for Westinghouse, later Northrop-Grumman as a divisional manager of quality for many years before his retirement. He enjoyed substitute teaching at Kennard-Dale High School and was a member of the Stewartstown Lions Club serving as past president and was vice-president on the Board of Directors for the Stewartstown Senior Center. John loved his Irish heritage and listening to Irish music and singing and dancing to classic 50's music as well. He was an avid American History buff especially the Civil War and enjoyed golfing where he was a member of the Pleasant Valley Golf Club and participated in the Old Duffers League, was very athletic and enjoyed running and being physically fit. He will be remembered as a wonderful and loving husband, father and grandfather.Surviving in addition to his wife, are two children, son John G. McDonald, III and his wife Susan, and daughter Kelly, wife of James Hoffner; four grandchildren Kathryn McDonald, Julie McDonald, Amanda Hess and Benjamin Hoffner; one sister Anne Cornes. John was preceded in death by a brother Eugene McDonald.Services for John will be held at the convenience of his family.