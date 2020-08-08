John Gordon Delbridge
York, PA - John Gordon Delbridge, age 95, of York, PA, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, August 7, 2020. Born in Danville, IL on November 29, 1924, he was the son of the late John and Hallie (Shinn) Delbridge. Gordon was the loving husband of the late Bernadine I. "Bernie" (Ostenburg) Delbridge, who passed away January 14, 2008.
Gordon was a 1943 graduate of Danville High School in Danville, IL. He went onto serve in the US Army. Gordon was a Veteran of WWII, serving in the European Theater. During his time in the war, he was part of the forces that liberated the horrific Nazi concentration camps.
Gordon had a long and rewarding career with the former McCrory Stores, where he worked on planning and opening new stores for the five and dime chain.
Gordon was an avid tennis player, and was a York County, PA title holder several times. He was playing tennis regularly up until he was 94 years old. Gordon enjoyed collecting stamps and coins, and was an avid model railroader. He took great pride in his home, and particularly enjoyed beautifying his home through yardwork and landscaping. Gordon above all loved his family, especially the time spent with his grandchildren.
Gordon is survived by his daughters Rebecca L. Delbridge Stedman, and her husband George "Rick" Stedman of York Haven, PA and Kathleen E. Delbridge Nagle of Mechanicsburg, PA, his grandchildren Amanda Nagle Milliron, and her husband Jonathan Milliron, Matthew Vassar, and Abigail Vassar, and his great grandchildren Kensie Vassar, Liam Milliron, and Paige Milliron.
A private graveside service in Mount Rose Cemetery, York, PA to celebrate Gordon's life will be held at the convenience of the family, with Military Honors accorded by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.
Contributions in Gordon's memory may be made to the York County Veterans Honor Guard, PO Box 712, Mount Wolf, PA 17347.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
.