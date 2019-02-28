|
|
John H. Allen
York - John H. Allen, Lt. Col. USAF Ret., 92, died Friday, February 22, 2019 at his home in bed. John is survived by his wife of 66 years, the former Janice Flicker of York, PA. He was the son of L.J. Allen and Anna Pahlman. Daughters Cindy and Sharen, sons John, George, and David. 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Mr. Allen graduated from York Catholic High School in 1944. He was class President and Captain of the football team. He enlisted in the US Navy and served August 1944 to August 1946. He was stationed at Great Lakes - Electronics School. He entered the US Navy Reserves 1946-1948 and attended Mount Saint Mary's College during that time, majoring in electronics. He was appointed to the US Naval Academy in 1948. He broke the obstacle course record that was held for 3 years. He was also a Navy wrestler and brigade champion chess player. He appeared in National Geographic magazine in May 1952, West Point. He graduated and commissioned in Air Force June 5, 1952. Completed training command, flight school, and wings in Bryan, TX 1953; Instructor training and jet qualification at Craig AF Base, Selma, AL 1955. Instructor at jet qualification school in 1956; NATO jet qualifying flight instructor with students from Holland, Spain, Italy, and Japan in 1957 - Selma, AL. Boeing aircraft, B-47 Bombers aircraft school completed in Wichata, KS; Survival school, Reno, NV in 1957. He was a B-47 Commander in SAC, Lincoln, NE with 6 trips to Marron, Spain from 1957-1962. Always on flying status rating as a Senior Command Pilot. Sys. Pro Engineer F-105 and C-5A Wright-Pat Airforce Base in Dayton, OH 1962-1966; Los Angeles SAMSO, programs reliability engineer for the secretary of the Air Force in satellite program. Vietnam volunteer, assigned to Secretary of Defense in R&D field unit in 1970-1971. Awarded the Bronze Star medal for meritorious service while in Vietnam, including serving as a military advisor during meetings with high-ranking US Generals and South Vietnamese Generals. He was reassigned to Los Angeles Space and Missile Division 1971-1973.
Mr. Allen retired in 1973 to York, PA with his family of five teenagers. He worked for his father's company, LJ Allen Tire Co. He joined his wife, Jan in building a large Shaklee distribution company, and Allen Natural Foods of York and Hanover, PA. He was a member of York Univ. Club and Founder and President of the York Chess Club at 205 S. George St. He brought in the highest ranking chess score. The Grand Knights to play 40 chess challengers on 40 chess boards at one time in York. He was director and promoter of education hundreds of school children on how to play chess. John and Jan loved to dance, belonging to the White Rose Square Dancers, Golden Nuggets, and Valencia Ballroom Dancers.
A Visitation will be held 10-11am Friday, March 1, 2019 at St. Patrick's Church, 219 S. Beaver St. York. Full military rites will be presented at the church by the York Co. Veteran Honor Guard. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11am with the Rev. Keith Carroll as celebrant. Interment will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. is assisting the family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2019