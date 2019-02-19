John H. Rhodes, Jr.



West Manchester Twp - John Henry Rhodes, Jr., 84, of York, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at York Hospital.



Born in York on June 4, 1934, a son of John Henry Rhodes and Edna Alverta (Rudy) Rhodes, he graduated from North York High School in 1952 and served in the United States Army. John worked as an auto body mechanic for Forrest Buick, Emerich Chevrolet, Jack Whorl Chevrolet, and Thornton Chevrolet, before retiring in 1998. John was a kind, quiet, and peaceful man who will be sorely missed and always remembered by his family.



He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Donald A. Rhodes; and a sister, Anna Mae Sweitzer. He is survived by siblings, Betty L. Mason of York, Mary E. Blessing of York, Janice M. Rhodes of York, and George D. Rhodes, and his wife Helen of Dallastown, a well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 AM Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, with the Rev. Richard Hall officiating. Viewing will be 9:30-10:30 AM. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery with military rites presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.



