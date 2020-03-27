|
John H. "Champ" Smith
West York - John H. "Champ" Smith, 84, after courageously choosing to end supportive medical care to end his pain, passed away peacefully at his residence, on March 24, 2020.
Champ is survived by his wife Jean M. Smith, with whom he celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary & 61 yrs together on March 17, 2020.
Champ is also survived by three daughters & their families - Brenda Lee Sutton & husband Terry & grandson Benjamin. -- Beverly Gross, granddaughter Jennifer Grow & great-grandchildren Shane Walker & Emily Walker. -- Kimberly Reinoehl & husband Steve, granddaughter Bobbie Jo Delp & husband Ben & great-grandson Brady. -- Brothers- Gene Smith, Barney Smith, Charlie Smith & Sisters -Doris Roelke & Charmaine Adams; as well as many nieces & nephews. He was proceeded in death by his sister Louise Raffensberger & by his granddaughter April Crone.
Always doing things the "Champ way", he was driving a 1937 Packard Hearse at age 17yrs.
Champ proudly served his country for four years in the US Navy during the Korean War. While aboard the USS Iowa, USS Baltimore & USS Compton, Champ was a 'golden glove' boxer. Following his service, he returned to his birthplace of West York to be close to his family.
Champ was known for his ability to build & fix anything & help everyone. He was remembered for his school bus, which he converted into a camper & drove through York, stopping to pick up anyone who wanted to join the party & then took it to OCMD for summer fun.
The bus was followed by a trailer on the bay at OCMD where many friends & family will remember the fun on his orange pontoon boat.
Later he bought a cabin west of Caledonia, building & enjoying his own sand beach at the creek for 36yrs. Here he founded the Lincoln Dell Camping Assoc, where he served as president for many years.
Many remember his orange & white snowball truck throughout West York & at all the WY Football games.
Entrepreneur by nature, Champ worked in sales at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens for 28yrs - where he was fondly called 'Johnny'. After this he became manager of the WY VFW#8951 for 7yrs. Following that he proudly owned & operated Champ's Auto Sales for 30yrs until his death.
He was a life member of WY VFW#8951 & Viking AA, member of the Prince Club, South End DC, Shiloh American Legion, & Chambersburg Moose.
A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, West York are entrusted with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Champ's name to .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020