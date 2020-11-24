John H. Strong
Stewartstown - John H. Strong, 75 of Stewartstown passed away at York Hospital on Saturday, November 7, 2020.
Born March 28, 1945 in York, he was the son of the late Henry A. and Edith L. (Sipe) Strong.
He was a co-owner of the former Fife's Food Market, in Dallastown.
He enjoyed antiquing and bird watching.
John is survived by his brother Scott Strong of Mount Wolf and Quinetta Kraft of Red Lion.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his sister, Norma Fulton.
All services are private.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.
The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., is in charge of arrangements.
To share condolences please visit www.eberlyfuneralhome.com