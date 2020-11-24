1/
John H. Strong
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John H. Strong

Stewartstown - John H. Strong, 75 of Stewartstown passed away at York Hospital on Saturday, November 7, 2020.

Born March 28, 1945 in York, he was the son of the late Henry A. and Edith L. (Sipe) Strong.

He was a co-owner of the former Fife's Food Market, in Dallastown.

He enjoyed antiquing and bird watching.

John is survived by his brother Scott Strong of Mount Wolf and Quinetta Kraft of Red Lion.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his sister, Norma Fulton.

All services are private.

For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.

The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., is in charge of arrangements.

To share condolences please visit www.eberlyfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
(717) 244-5704
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved