John Henry Price
Dover - John Henry Price, 74, entered into rest at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at his home. He was the loving husband of Roxanne F. (Shermeyer) Price. They celebrated 45 years of marriage on May 24, 2020.
Born July 16, 1946 in Washington County, Virginia, he was a son of the late Dale M. and Irene (Taylor) Price.
John graduated from Scotland School for Veteran Children.
He was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War.
John owned and operated Price Construction with his brother, James.
He was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Dover where he served on the building and grounds committee. John was also a 4H woodworking leader for 15 years. He enjoyed playing pool in numerous pool leagues over the years and he was a hunting and fishing enthusiast.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by two daughters, Jessica R. Myers of Dover and Rachael J. Merriel of Hellam; six grandchildren; a great grandson; two brothers, James S. Price and Billy D. Price, both of York; three sisters, Bonnie L. Frey of Windsor, Yvonne Heilman of Dover and Judy Ream of Spring Grove; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Norma Sprigle.
Services for John will be announced at a later date. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving his family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the York VA Clinic, 2251 Eastern Blvd., Suite 101, York, PA 17402; or for the benefit of the Vietnam War Memorial at York Fair Grounds. Please make the check payable to York County Community Foundation, include "Vietnam Veterans Memorial" in the memo and mail to York Interstate Fair Grounds, 334 Carlisle Ave., York, PA 17404.
