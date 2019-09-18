|
John J. Doviak, Sr.
York - John J. Doviak, Sr., 80, of York, entered into rest at home with his family on September 15, 2019, after a courageous battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.
Mr. Doviak was born June 26, 1939 in Marion Heights, Pennsylvania to the late Peter L. Doviak and Frances (Kaminski) Doviak. He graduated from the former Kulpmont High School, Williamsport Technical Institute and The Pennsylvania State University. He proudly served in the US Army.
John was employed as a project engineer for various companies in the York area, retiring from York County as a property assessor. In his younger years he played baseball and softball for local teams. He enjoyed major league baseball and college football games. John was an avid Penn State football fan and enthusiastically attended games for many years. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and camping with his children and grandchildren. He supported his children and grandchildren in their activities as cub scout leader, band parent, and fan in the stands.
Mr. Doviak is survived by his wife of 54 years, Judith (Lanius) Doviak, children John J. Doviak, Jr. of York and Jane E. Perez (Bart) of Florida, and his faithful dog Maxx; grandchildren Felicia Ensminger (Kirk) of York who resided with her grandparents for many years, Daniel Perez and son Jayden of York, and Cassandra Perez of Florida; brothers Joseph D'Alexander of California and Peter Doviak II (Lucille) of New Jersey; Brothers-in-law Carl E. Lanius (Jane) of Coudersport, PA and William J. Henze (Maria) of Harrisburg; numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Doviak was a member of St. Joseph Church in York.
A visitation will be 9-10 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Church, 2935 Kingston Rd. York. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Stephen Fernandes, OFM Cap as celebrant. Full military rites will be presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard, at the church, following the mass. Burial will be in Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at a later date. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. East York is assisting with arrangements.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Hospice and Community Care for their assistance during the final months of John's illness.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cure PSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001, or by phone at 443-578-5670.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 18, 2019