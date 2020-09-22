John J. McGinley
Dover - John J. McGinley, 81, entered into rest on Sunday, September 20, 2020. He was the husband of Patricia M. (Obert) McGinley for 42 years.
He was born on April 4,1939 in Philadelphia, PA. The son of the late George and Jean (Ferguson) McGinley.
John retired from the Philadelphia Police Department as a detective working as a liaison to the Juvenile Department. He later worked as the Chief of Security for the East Stroudsburg Area School District.
In his spare time, John coached football. He was the head coach for the West Catholic High School freshmen football team in Philadelphia and a volunteer Assistant Varsity Coach for the East Stroudsburg High School football team. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in York and the Fraternal Order of Police.
Including his wife, Patricia, John is also survived by five children: William Myers and his wife Kathleen, Robert Myers and his wife Christina, Joseph Myers, Patricia Murray and her husband Mike, John Myers and his wife Kelli, nine grandchildren, four great grandchildren, six siblings: Jean Lisko, Annabelle Proulx, Mary Troutner, George McGinley, Michael McGinley, Bernard McGinley, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two siblings Peg Martinko and James McGinley.
A viewing will be held from 9-10:00 AM Saturday, September 26, 2020 at St. Joseph's Church, 2945 Kingston Rd., York. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 AM with the Rev. Aby Sebastian, OFM Cap. officiating. Burial will take place at the Holy Savior Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Shriners Hospital for Children
at 1-800-376-5920 or www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate