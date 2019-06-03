Services
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-0053
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
View Map
Manchester Twp. - John J. Patterson, age 90, of Manchester Township, York, died at 12:43 AM Friday, May 31, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Virginia M. (Riddle) Patterson, to whom he was married to on April 9, 1949.

Born October 17, 1928 in York, the son of the late Willis and Alva (Pifer) Patterson, he was a 1946 graduate of William Penn High School and then served in the US Army during WWII. He earned his Bachelor's Degree from Tri-State University in Angola, Indiana, and was retired from Certainteed Corporation after 32 years of employment. After retirement he worked for NCB Commodities for 10 years, as well as the Visitors Bureau of York part time. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, and had served as the President of the Purchasing Management Association of York.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Patterson is survived by a son, John J. Patterson, Jr., of Bay Harbor Islands, Florida; a daughter, Linda S. Robinson, and her husband David of Midlothian, Virginia; and a grandson, John Patrick Robinson. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Jane Topper and Mary L. Gerberick.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with his Pastor, The Rev. Dr. Alan J. Watt, officiating. Visitation will be 9-10:00 AM. Burial will private.

Memorial contributions may be made to SpiriTrust Lutheran Foundation, 1801 Folkemer Circle, York, PA 17404.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 3, 2019
