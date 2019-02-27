|
John J. Rodgers
Dover - John Jacob Rodgers, 86, died at 5:55 PM Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Wellspan York Hospital. Son of the late John Oliver and Goldie Erma (Oberlander) Rodgers, he was born April 7, 1932 on the family farm in Dover. Survived by wife of 64 years, married on May 12, 1956, Patricia A. (Reeling), and daughters Dana Taylor, husband Clay, and Lori, husband Steve Smith; sister Judith Smith (late Donald), and brother William Rodgers (late Peggy) and his companion Charlotte, sister-in-law Phyllis Reeling (late Robert, Jr.) and brother- and sister-in-law Neil and Judy Reeling as well as nephews and nieces.
John grew up working on the family farm, went to six different one-room schoolhouses in Dover township, and graduated from Dover Area High School in 1950, making lifelong friends as he went. During his school years, he, Bill, and Judy played Hawaiian slide guitar in a local guitar band, based out of Pratt Music Studios in York and Hanover, performing at local venues and in guitar band competitions in Cincinnati (1946) and St. Louis (1947). Eventually finding his way to barber school in Philadelphia, he barbered for 10 years in Red Lion's Echo barbershop and for 42 years at his own shop at 13 North Penn Street in York. John had so much fun with his customers that he was still talking about them years after ill health forced his abrupt retirement in 2008. No matter where he went in the York area he ran into former customers who said how much they missed him and wished he'd come back to work.
John's was a life lived caring for those around him, not just family, friends, and neighbors, he was happy to give a compassionate hand up to anyone who needed it. An active lifelong member of Calvary Lutheran Church, as long as he was physically able he was always busy helping, anything from painting window trim to ushering on Sundays. John grew up gardening and up until his last months still enjoyed growing and sharing flowers and fresh produce and working in his yard. He loved animals, often talked about his farm dog Pep who rode on the tractor with him when he was a kid and his and Pat's schnoodle Peppie who loved to snooze in the sun with him. He still missed his little orange cat, Snoopy. We hope they've all caught up with each other now.
John had a great sense of humor and loved to pull pranks and tell jokes and stories about some of the odd things he'd seen or done in life, especially if he could make people laugh about those stories. He was a long-time member of the Western York County Democratic Club. John was interested in travel and liked seeing new places, converting a van into a camper over the course of months so he could afford to take his young family to see places and do things they will remember forever. He'd load his nephews up in the van for camping trips to the shore for a weekend and take them fishing and to the beach so they'd have a fun break from farm work. He and Pat went to Germany, Hawaii, and on numerous bus trips with a close group of friends. He, his wife, and older daughter drove his Dodge truck with camper to Alaska and back on the recommendation of one of his customers in the mid-1990s, managing to get there and back in under 3 weeks - a drive-by vacation, but a truly memorable one.
John and Pat encouraged their daughters to read; an early example was John sitting the little girls down so Pat could make Sunday lunch in peace, reading them the comics, funny voices and all - hooked on reading for life. He encouraged an "I can do that" attitude in them that still prevails and an enjoyment of being out, standing in their field, usually with manure on their shoes.
Services will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church, 9 North Main Street, Dover on Thursday, February 28th at 11 AM with Pastor Daniel V. Biles III officiating. There will be a visitation with family one hour prior to services. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
The family thanks all those who cared for and comforted John these last months and days, those in the hospital and especially home caregivers Bonnie, Tangee, and Annette for making him laugh even on his worst days. To the many family members and friends who came to see him, bringing company (and food), and who called just to check in, you lifted his heart each time. He was so grateful for your taking the time; he loved you all. Your many kindnesses to him were and are greatly appreciated.
In John's memory, do a kindness for a stranger, hug your family and friends, and make somebody laugh today. Remembrances to SPCA-York, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406; Union Fire & Hose Co. #1, 30 E. Canal St., Dover, PA 17315; or Calvary Lutheran Church, 9 N. Main St., Dover, PA 17315.
We'll meet again.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2019