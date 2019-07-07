|
John James Walsh
Orlando, FL - John James Walsh, of Orlando, FL, died Friday, June 28, 2019 at West Melbourne Health and Rehabilitation Center after a lengthy illness.
Born in Lackawanna, NY on September 4, 1946, he was the son of the late James V. and Ann Padden Walsh.
John was a veteran of the United States Army and served in Vietnam for many years.
He and his wife, Karen Starry, were married for 34 years and enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends.
In addition to his loving wife, Karen Starry, he is survived by his sister, Kathryn Walsh Lubic and her husband Rob of Buffalo, NY., stepson Bryan Koch, stepdaughter Niccole Anderson, five grandchildren and five great grandchildren as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his sister Mary Ann Henderson.
A memorial service will be held Monday, July 22 at 10:00 am at Advent Lutheran Church, Suntree Campus, 7550 N. Wickham Road, Melbourne, FL 32940 with Pastor Rick Funk officiating.
Following the memorial service, burial will be in the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery with military honors.
A second memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 4 at 12:00 pm at Christ Lutheran Church, 29 S. George Street, York, PA 17403 with Pastor Watt officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Orlando VA Medical Center, ATTN: Voluntary Service (135), 13800 Veterans Way, Orlando FL 32827. On memo line please note: donations to #9086.
Professional services are being handled by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care. Friends and family may express online condolences at afcfcare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 7, 2019