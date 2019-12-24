|
John L. Blankenstein
West York - John L. Blankenstein, 90 of West York died Sunday, December 22, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of the late Frances C. (Albright) Blankenstein to whom he was married for 53 years.
Viewings will be 6:00 to 8:00 PM Friday, December 27, 2019 and from 9:00 to 10:00 AM Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York, PA. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 10:00 AM with the Rev. Randy Bistline, pastor of Mount Joy Church of God officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery. Additional honors will be presented both Friday and Saturday by the various Fire Companies with whom John was affiliated.
Born in York on May 16, 1929, John was the son of the late Julius John and Martha E. (Danley) Blankenstein. He was a 1948 graduate of William Penn High School and served in the US Army. He was a Class A Electrician retiring from Stone Container in 1991 where he also served as Fire Chief, First Aid responder and Union Steward. He was a member of West Poplar St. Church of God, the West York Post #8951, the Viking Athletic Association and the BD Social Club. He was also a longtime member of the Moose Lodge in York and had served as the West York Borough Auditor.
A life-long firefighter, John began his service with firehouses in the City of York. He served as Deputy Chief at Reliance Fire Company in West York from 1961 until 2002 and as Chief from 2003 until his retirement in 2006. He was a life - member of both Lincolnway and Shiloh Fire Companies, the York County Fireman's Association and the International Fire Chief's Association.
John is survived by his two daughters, Barbara A. Kuhl and husband, Walter, and Jean A. Firestone and husband, Samuel, all of York; five grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; and a brother, Philip R. Blankenstein of Millersville. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Joan A. Bunnell on June 29, 1991 and a brother, Edward T. Blankenstein of Millersville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Reliance Fire Company, 1305 W. Market St., York, PA 17404.
"First in, last out."
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019