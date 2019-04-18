|
|
John L. Kline
Ocean City, MD - John L. Kline, 76, entered into eternal rest on Friday the 12th of April at Coastal Hospice by the Lake in Salisbury, Maryland. He was born and raised in York, Pennsylvania where he graduated from Dover High School in 1960.
He attended Reppert's School of Auctioneering in Decatur Indiana in 1959 for 3 weeks between his Junior and Senior year of High School. The first thing he ever sold was a pig in town square. He later auctioneered at Mt Royal Auction in Dover, Pennsylvania for many years. John worked in management at Acco and later retired to Ocean Pines in Ocean City, Maryland.
John was an active member of the American Legion post 791 in Shiloh, PA and Post 123 in Berlin, MD.
He is survived by his four children: Daughter Jody Druck and husband Barry Druck, Son Jerod Kline, Son Terrance Kline and Stepson Todd Cain. Four Sisters: Joanne Hughes, Bonnie Kline, Ruth Myers and Wanda Peterman. Nine Grandchildren, Ten Great Grandchildren and many many cousins. He was preceded in Death by his parent Grover C. Kline and Mabel R. Kline. He was also preceded in Death by his beloved wife Linda L. Kline in 2017.
Funeral Services will be held on April 27th at St Andrews Episcopal Church, 1502 4th Avenue, York PA 17403 at 10 a.m. A celebration of life will be held at Waterman's in Ocean City, Maryland on May 5th 2019 from 12-3 o'clock p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2019