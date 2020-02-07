|
|
John L. Lecrone
York - John L. Lecrone, 97, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. He was the husband of the late Betty V. (Gladfelter) Lecrone.
Born Aug. 20, 1922, he was the son of the late John L. and Mabel (Sultzenberger) Lecrone. John was employed by the former John C. Motter Printing Co. and retired from PA Lottery as Director of Operations. He had served on West York Borough Council for 19 years and was President for three years; was a life member of Reliance Fire Co. and West York 8951. Mr. Lecrone was also a member of Viking AA, Moose Lodge 1551 Mt. Morris, IL; Past President of Lincolnway Lions Club; and was an avid golfer. He served in the US Army during WWII. Before overseas deployment, John served on the Honor Guard for President F.D. Roosevelt and was a guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington Cemetery.
Mr. Lecrone is survived by a daughter, Margaret Kirby of Fairfax Station, VA; a son, Rodney Lecrone of York; a grandson, Michael Lecrone; and three grandchildren, Alex, Logan and Kayleigh Lecrone.
Tribute services and burial in Mt. Rose Cemetery will be private. Full military honors will be provided by York County Veterans Honor Guard. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York is in charge of arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020