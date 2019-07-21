Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Zion Bible Church
1550 N. East St
York, PA
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Zion Bible Church
1550 N. East St
York, PA
John L. Leonard


1961 - 2019
John L. Leonard Obituary
John L. Leonard

West York - John L. Leonard, 57, of West York passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at his residence.

He was the husband of Stephanie R. (Myers) Leonard.

John was born on November 19, 1961 in Greensburg. Son of the late John and Freda Leonard.

He was a driver for A&S Kinard for 20 years.

The memorial service will begin at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Zion Bible Church, 1550 N. East St. York with the Rev. Kenneth Keeler officiating.

Visitation will be held from 6-7 p.m. at the church.

In addition to his wife, John is also survived by four step children; Taylor Cook, Tyler Cook, Zachary Card and Ashley Setters.

A brother, Paul Leonard and a sister Louise Tiedeken. .

Several nieces and nephews and a great niece and nephew.

Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Bible Church, 1550 N. East St. York, PA 17406
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 21, 2019
