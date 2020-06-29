John L. Taylor
MECHANICSBURG - John L. Taylor, 74, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York is in charge of arrangements.
Born February 10, 1946 in York, he was a son of the late Gillis E. and Ruth H. (Kauffman) Taylor. He was a graduate of Temple University where he earned his bachelor's degree in Theology
He was a self employed over the road truck driver, operating Taylor Transport for several years until his retirement.
John was a very proud United States Marine and Vietnam War Veteran, who received several commendations for leadership and outstanding duty performance.
An avid outdoor sports enthusiast, he especially enjoyed hunting and fishing. He played softball for several years, liked horses, but most of all loved hanging out with his grandchildren.
Mr. Taylor is survived by one son, John R. Taylor, his wife, Andrea and their children, Wesley and Simone; two daughters, Rebecca T. Anderson and her husband, Bradley; and Michelle Appelt and her children, Hayden Eash and Christian Appelt; five siblings, Ed, Tom, Joan, Emma and Pat; his caregiver, Michelle Delp and her family and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Kathy.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to York County Food Bank, 254 W. Princess Street, York, Pa 17401.
Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
MECHANICSBURG - John L. Taylor, 74, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York is in charge of arrangements.
Born February 10, 1946 in York, he was a son of the late Gillis E. and Ruth H. (Kauffman) Taylor. He was a graduate of Temple University where he earned his bachelor's degree in Theology
He was a self employed over the road truck driver, operating Taylor Transport for several years until his retirement.
John was a very proud United States Marine and Vietnam War Veteran, who received several commendations for leadership and outstanding duty performance.
An avid outdoor sports enthusiast, he especially enjoyed hunting and fishing. He played softball for several years, liked horses, but most of all loved hanging out with his grandchildren.
Mr. Taylor is survived by one son, John R. Taylor, his wife, Andrea and their children, Wesley and Simone; two daughters, Rebecca T. Anderson and her husband, Bradley; and Michelle Appelt and her children, Hayden Eash and Christian Appelt; five siblings, Ed, Tom, Joan, Emma and Pat; his caregiver, Michelle Delp and her family and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Kathy.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to York County Food Bank, 254 W. Princess Street, York, Pa 17401.
Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.