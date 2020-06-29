John L. Taylor
John L. Taylor

MECHANICSBURG - John L. Taylor, 74, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York is in charge of arrangements.

Born February 10, 1946 in York, he was a son of the late Gillis E. and Ruth H. (Kauffman) Taylor. He was a graduate of Temple University where he earned his bachelor's degree in Theology

He was a self employed over the road truck driver, operating Taylor Transport for several years until his retirement.

John was a very proud United States Marine and Vietnam War Veteran, who received several commendations for leadership and outstanding duty performance.

An avid outdoor sports enthusiast, he especially enjoyed hunting and fishing. He played softball for several years, liked horses, but most of all loved hanging out with his grandchildren.

Mr. Taylor is survived by one son, John R. Taylor, his wife, Andrea and their children, Wesley and Simone; two daughters, Rebecca T. Anderson and her husband, Bradley; and Michelle Appelt and her children, Hayden Eash and Christian Appelt; five siblings, Ed, Tom, Joan, Emma and Pat; his caregiver, Michelle Delp and her family and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Kathy.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to York County Food Bank, 254 W. Princess Street, York, Pa 17401.

Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com








Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

