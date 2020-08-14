John Lupse
Thomasville -
John A. Lupse, 78, passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the UPMC Pinnacle Hanover Hospital. He was the husband of the late Barbara Marie (Bennett) Lupse, his wife of 49 years. John was born April 17, 1942 in Baltimore, MD, the son of the late John A., and Henrietta (Dean) Lupse. John served in the U.S. Army and Reserves. John retired in 1985 from General Motors in Baltimore Md. He was the former owner of Two Crazy Ladys Pizza, Ocean City MD, and the owner operator of Conewago Isle Campground in Dover, for 34 years. John enjoyed eating at 81 Diner and hanging out at Dylans, East Berlin, and the Campground with his friends. John enjoyed spending quality time with his family. Surviving are three daughters, Kristine A. Ronan of Baltimore Teri L. Miller and her husband Wade of Spring Grove, and Carmen M. Durkin and her husband Ryan of York, two sons, John A. Lupse, Jr. of Thomasville, and David R. Lupse and his wife Ali of Thomasville, 10 grandchildren, Gary, Seth, Samantha, Karalena, Danielle, Davey, Colin, Corbin, Nathan and Amber, 3 great Grandchildren, one sister, Eleanor Lupse, of Baltimore, one sister in Law, Karen Cappadocia and her husband Ronald of Flintstone, MD, a niece and three nephews, good friends, Jeff Kalmbach, "Buggs" and Charlie Hoffman, and all his Campers. He was predeceased by a daughter, Victoria M. McGrogan , and one sister, Florence Hyde.
Funeral services will be private. A celebration of life will be held in September, with updated info to follow. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St. East Berlin, is in charge of the arrangements. The family would like to thank everyone for their kind words and support during this difficult time. A special thank you to our Dad's nurses, Gary and Paige, at UPMC 4th floor. We will be forever grateful for getting us through this. To our Mom and Dad and sister Vicki, and all the family we have lost, we love and miss all of you. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com
.